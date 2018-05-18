User Experience Analyst / Business Analyst (1805)

Role Description:

User Experience Analyst / Business Analyst

Permanent

Cape Town, Northern Suburbs

The User Experience Analyst will proactively review existing apps/designs for ways to improve the user experience based on feedback and user behaviour. He or she will map user stories, interaction specs, user flows, including outcomes (system validations and test conditions).

Other duties include:

? Analysing business processes, existing architecture models for integration opportunities and constraints when designing new journeys

? Work with various business and design partners to articulate and define solutions (functional / non-functional requirements)

? Review user flows, interaction patterns and other UI elements against constraints of existing business to identify design opportunities

? Solve business problems by understanding user and business needs and motivations when structuring information, creating user interactions across touch points, architecting workflows and interaction patterns

Skills and Experience:

Requirements:

Relevant degree, diploma and certifications in UX / Business / systems analysis

At least 5 years experience

A few years experience (Digital) in analysis and application of usability principles and UX design methodologies and methods

Life assurance industry preferred

Communicating UX plans to developers and to non-technical audiences, using various communication methods, including reports, prototypes, sitemaps, wireframes, functional specs and design specs

Understanding of User centred research methods to create user personas and great customer journeys

Ability to create mock-ups with paper and pen, digital wireframes and user flows for mobile and web that the UI designers can translate into high-fidelity interfaces (multi-channel)

Knowledge of wire framing/design tools to produce relevant UX artefacts

