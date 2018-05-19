IT HELP-DESK SUPPORT TECHNICIAN

Do you have experience providing helpdesk support to employees within your company?Do you have experience providing helpdesk support to employees within your company?Join this leading retail product supplier to assist with projects travelling to different branches maintaining PC notebooks and printer hardware onsite and using remote application utilities.REQUIREMENTS & TECHNICAL SKILLS:Grade 12 and minimum 2 years work experienceA+, N+ & ITIL foundationMCITP and MCSE qualification AdvantageousEssential to have own vehicle and a driver's licenseWindows active directoryLotus Notes clients / domino & MS Exchange / Exchange onlineProficiency in MS Operating systems (XP, WIN 7/8/10)LAN and WAN networkingMinimum understanding of routers, firewalls and switches advantageousBack-ups system knowledge (Arcserve)Anti-virus (Kaspersky)DUTIES:Helpdesk Admin:Help and ensure that users log calls timeouslyAttend to all logged calls and assign calls to relevant technicians where neededEnsure that calls are resolved within allocated time periodEnsure escalation of calls if no resolution was met first timeDesktop support:Set up new users as well as moving up usersInstalling configuration of software and applicationsAdding machine and users to the networkMigrating of user settings from one machine to anotherBacking up and restoration of users informationTrouble shooting and fault findingNetwork support:LAN support and configurationsDomain set up for usersMapping network drivesSet up and configure network printersSet up and connect wireless access points for usersManage and maintain any other IT systems/programs/devices linked to the Company Network (cell phones, clocking systems etc.)Routers and switches maintenance and configuration as and when needed and approved by the ManagerServer management as and when needed and approved by the ManagerGeneral:Support and assist with any IT projects requiredAssist with IT super uses/User trainingAssist with any other IT related ad-hoc duties as and when required by management (travelling, after hours etc.)SALARY: Market related and dependent on experience

