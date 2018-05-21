CA recognised for enterprise hybrid cloud management

CA Southern Africa has revealed that CA Technologies has been named a “Value Leader” by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) in its Enterprise Hybrid Infrastructure Monitoring (EHIM) Radar Report.

For the report, EMA scored solutions based on their ability to discover and monitor servers, networks, hypervisors, containers, storage systems and public cloud services.

CA Unified Infrastructure Management (CA UIM), a comprehensive cloud and hybrid IT monitoring solution evaluated for the report, received strong scores for ease of use and administration, operational analytics, platform functionality – including cloud support, fault isolation and troubleshooting, architecture and integration.

According to the report: “IT organisations increasingly need hybrid infrastructure monitoring solutions that can support cross-domain operations for private, public, and hybrid clouds. Whether an enterprise has a dedicated network operations centre (NOC), a cross-domain operations centre, or something else, full-stack, hybrid cloud visibility is no longer a secondary requirement. It is essential.”

“CA UIM is an example of a comprehensive, purpose-built solution designed from the ground up to provide visibility across on-premises and cloud infrastructures,” says Shamus McGillicuddy, senior analyst at EMA. “IT operations professionals say CA UIM is easy to use and maintain. CA also provides a broad set of integrated advanced analytics and monitoring tools that can further enhance the overall AIOps value of CA UIM.”

“The rapid adoption of cloud and dynamic infrastructures, alongside the presence of traditional resources, is fuelling complexity within enterprise IT environments” says Ali Siddiqui, general manager: agile operations at CA Technologies. “CA UIM provides an analytics driven, unified approach that drives operational efficiencies and improves visibility across hybrid infrastructures allowing IT Operations teams to more easily adopt the right mix of technologies that are needed in their role as business enablers of a modern software factory that supply new and evolving applications with exceptional services.”