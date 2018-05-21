Embedded Software Engineer

Responsibilities will include:
– Software Development of new traffic controller and system management technology
– Enhancement of existing products and technology
– System Engineering and Design
– Produce supporting technical documentation
Qualifications:
B.Sc Computer Science degree or software engineering or B.Sc Eng. (Elec with embedded computer / software major)
Min of 5 years’ experience in the following:
– Embedded development
– C and C++
– Object Oriented Design
– Real-time operating systems
– TCP/IP communications
– Serial communications
– Linux development on embedded systems