HTML5 Developer

My client is looking for a dynamic HTML Coder to join their team. This individual will get an opportunity to work with their national marketing team and work with extremely goal driven and talented individuals. Qualification:MatricRelevant IT Degree Skills & Experience:Experience in Digital Marketing is a must, specifically HTML coding of CRM emailsFully proficient in HTML5 and CSS (minimum 2 years’ experience)Experience in coding for responsive designDetailed understanding of email specific HTML coding requirements and how to implement this to support multiple desktop and mobile email clients Experience in testing and troubleshooting HTML code across a multiple of web browsers, multiple email clients, tablet and mobile using an online testing tool Job Description:The suitable candidate will be responsible for coding CRM emails in HTML5.Test and troubleshoot HTML code across multiple of web browsers, multiple email clients, tablet and mobile using an online testing tool to send the emails via a bulk online mailing tool. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, NOSICELO MNTABEKO on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027476.

Learn more/Apply for this position