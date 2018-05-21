Intermediate C# Developers

A growing Cape Town based software development house is looking for a Dev Ops Engineer responsible for providing high-quality technical support.Job DescriptionObject Orientated LanguagesC#, Java, SQL, Bash, ASP.NET, PERL Python experience beneficialExposure to programming and scripting Knowledge of Debugging softwareDB Visualizer experienceVisual Studio experienceMinimum of 3 year’s solid work related C#/Java/etc. real time development experience.If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.For more information contact:Vuyiswa MatakaRecruitment Consultant

