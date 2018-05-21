Native Android Developer

Are you an Android Developer looking for exciting opportunities in Cape Town? We have the perfect role for you! A position responsible for the development and maintenance of application for a vast number of devices has just opened up. Important Must haves:• IT Diploma or Degree• 3+ years’ experience• Android SDK, RESTful API, Android UI• HTML5, JavaScript, Ajax, JQuery• PHP, Git, AWS, CSS3, Bootstrap, AngularJS etc. Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address). You can also contact Michelle on (contact number) or visit our website at http://www.staffingprojects.co.za NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line.Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

