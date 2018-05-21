.NET Developer

Job Title: .Net Developer

Location: Bellville

Perm/Contract: Permanent

Description of the Cluster/ BU

Sanlam is a leading financial services group, originally established as a life insurance company in 1918. The Sanlam Group conducts its business through Sanlam Limited, the corporate head office and four business clusters. The corporate head office is responsible for the Groups’ centralised functions such as strategic direction, financial and risk management, marketing and communications, Group human resources and corporate social investment (CSI). The four business cluster include; Sanlam Personal Finance, Sanlam Investments, Sanlam Emerging Markets and Santam.

One of the largest businesses within the Sanlam Group, Sanlam Employee Benefits (SEB) specialises in the provision of risk, investment and administration services to institutions and retirement funds. Focused on meeting the unique needs of its diverse clients, SEB assists companies in creating and delivering customised employee benefits solutions, including the collection of premiums and communication to fund members.

Description of the key responsibilities (start with a clear & succinct positioning of the role, bullet high level responsibilities)

– Analyzing user requirements, developing and extending functionality of SEB systems

– Writing of code and Supporting new and existing systems

– Interacting with users to gather requirements

– Maintaining and debugging existing code

– Working off a specification to implement a solution that is part of a bigger solution

– Performing regression testing and code refactoring

What will make you successful in this role?

– Matric (Grade 12 with Mathematics)

– IT qualification required

Qualification & experience

– Minimum 5 years of experience developing in a .NET environment (C#, ASP.NET MVC, CSS3, HTML5)

– Experience in SQL database design and query writing

– Experience in requirement analysis and design

– Experience in release management will be an advantage

– Experience in of SEB IT environments will be an advantage

Knowledge and skills (high level and bulleted)

– 5 Solid expertise of developing in C# and SQL

– Solid experience working in a multi-threaded environment (essential)

– In-depth knowledge of relational databases (SQL Server)

– Strong analysis and design skills

– Ability to translate basic business requirements into system solutions

– Excellent problem solving and troubleshooting abilities

– Good coding standards

– Ability to work both independently and within a team to deliver a solution

Personal qualities (most critical ones only and bulleted)

– Desire to work in a flexible role with a broad exposure to business and technology

– Ability to adapt and deliver in a dynamic environment

– High quality orientation and work standards

– Proactive, innovative and energetic demeanour

– Ability to work under pressure, multi-task and meet deadlines

– Self-driven, well organized and take ownership of tasks

– Strong focus on adding value to business and users through system solutions

– Team player who is willing to share and disseminate information and knowledge

– Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

– Interest in investment management industry

– Actively keeping abreast of new technologies

Our aim is to help you build a successful career with us

We’re all about building strong, lasting relationships with our employees. We know that you have hopes for your future – your career, your personal development and of achieving great things. We pride ourselves in helping our employees to realise their worth. Through its business clusters – Sanlam Personal Finance, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investments, Sanlam Corporate, Santam, Miway, as well as the Group Office – the group provides many opportunities for growth and development.

Due date for applications: 29 May 2018

Turnaround times

The shortlisting process will only start once the application due date has been reached. The time taken to complete this process will depend on how far you progress and the availability of managers.

The Sanlam Group is committed to transformation and embracing diversity and our employment equity plan and targets will be considered as part of the recruitment process. This commitment is what drives us to achieve a diverse workplace with employment equity as a key goal to create an inclusive workforce, representative of the demographics of our society as well as people with disabilities.

