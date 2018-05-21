Python Developer

Somerset West. Python Grads! Do you want the rare opportunity to walk straight into a role that will hone you to become a DevOps Engineer? If you have some experience with support and scripting, this is the job for you. Qualification:Matric and any completed Tertiary IT related qualification Skills & Experience: The ability to code with Python and scripting languagesProcess driven and a team player Job Description:Maintain and support AWS IT infrastructureAuto deployment (Ansible)Auto backupDisaster Recovery (primary and backup systems in different regions)Cyber SecurityFix protocol and trading systemImplement, test and maintain secure networks to different service providersMonitor systems for security breachesAuto downloading of data from different data providersEnsure integrity and consistency of all data used for back-testing and tradingSupport and extend web-based dashboardsInfrastructure development projects through Python codingExperience with distributed version control systems (e.g. Git)Implement and maintain monitoring and reporting tools for Hedge fundsKnowledge of agile processes

