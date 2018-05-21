Senior Java Developer

Intermediate / Senior Java Developer – Century City

Salary negotiable depending on experience and qualification

Our client in the IT consulting arena has an exciting opportunity for Java Developer to join their team.

The purpose of the role is to contribute towards production of quality code and products in a team environment in accordance with the prescribed architecture, standards and implement as required within the agreed upon timeframes. Your technical expertise in terms of qualifications and significant experience is essential to perform will in this position.

Responsibilities:

– System and application analysis and design

– Java application development of server-based Java components and web applications written using established frameworks and object-oriented methodologies.

– Application integration with back-end systems.

– Application maintenance, support and performance monitoring. Ensure that the integrity and stability of systems and applications are upheld

– System and application documentation

– Ensure that the teams technical roadmap and solution implementations are aligned to the organizational technology roadmap

– Help institutionalize software engineering best practices

– Interact with users, business analysts and product owners to gather, interpret and understand business requirements.

– Interact with project managers and provide work estimates for projects

Requirements:

– An IT related degree (BSc, BEng) or Java certification – essential

– Minimum of 2-5 years’ experience in the development of object oriented enterprise Java systems is essential

– Working knowledge of Java, JEE (EJB, JPA, JSP, JAX-RS)

– Working knowledge of JavaScript, NodeJs,AngularJS, HTML5, jQuery, SQL, and gradle and Maven, Jenking and Travis CI

– Linux experience is advantageous

– Exposure to Docker,Kubernetes, Openshift,A-MQ

– Working knowledge of Apache Camel, Spring boot, Git

– Computer Application Development

– Problem solving and analytical thinking

– Ability to work independently/unsupervised and to function effectively within a team

– Ability to perform under pressure in a deadline-driven environment

Learn more/Apply for this position