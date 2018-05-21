Test Engineer (Senior)

(Parvana)About the Client:
- This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company.
Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level.
Join an elite team.
Responsibilities:
- Defining test plans and executing test cases.
- Fault management (raising error logs, following up, re-testing).
- Developing and maintaining test automation frameworks.
Requirements:
- Degree or equivalent tertiary qualification with a computer science major.
- Computer Science degree with ISEB training preferred.
- Minimum of 3-5 years commercial experience testing software.
- Experience using various automation testing tool.
- Understanding / experience of test methodologies and techniques – both structured and exploratory.
- Oracle and MS SQL Server experience.
- Experience in one or more of the following Test types – Integration, System, and / or Regression.
- Knowledge of Quality Centre advantageous.
- Telecommunications background advantageous.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)