Test Engineer (Senior)

May 21, 2018

(Parvana)About the Client:

  • This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company.
    Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level.
    Join an elite team.

Responsibilities:

  • Defining test plans and executing test cases.
  • Fault management (raising error logs, following up, re-testing).
  • Developing and maintaining test automation frameworks.

Requirements:

  • Degree or equivalent tertiary qualification with a computer science major.
  • Computer Science degree with ISEB training preferred.
  • Minimum of 3-5 years commercial experience testing software.
  • Experience using various automation testing tool.
  • Understanding / experience of test methodologies and techniques – both structured and exploratory.
  • Oracle and MS SQL Server experience.
  • Experience in one or more of the following Test types – Integration, System, and / or Regression.
  • Knowledge of Quality Centre advantageous.
  • Telecommunications background advantageous.

