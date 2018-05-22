BI Specialist (EE)

ENVIRONMENT: A leading Petrochemical company seeks the expertise of a BI Specialist to join its team. Your core role will include the provision and support of all BI systems and solutions, BI data sourcing, data modelling, ETL, information and predictive analysis and improving and enhancing IT processes and systems. The ideal candidate should possess a Degree/Advanced Diploma in Information Systems/Business Science or Commerce (NQF Level 7), a Statistics Certification or Undergrad Module, ITIL Certification, 5 years SAP BI (BW & Business Objects), 3 Years’ experience in BI & ETL tools and 2 years ASAP and/or SDLC. Please note this is an Employment Equity position. DUTIES: BI Systems Support – Provide and support of all BI systems and solutions that meet business needs for daily, monthly and annual reporting and application of upgrades, patching, monitoring and tuning thus ensuring that all systems meet the agreed business requirements and SLA’s. BI Consulting, Development & Implementation – Develop and implement BI systems and solutions; MIS, decision support, business reports, scorecards, and dashboards that meet defined business requirements by means of the systems development lifecycle and appropriate project methodology (Agile or Waterfall) to time, cost and quality requirements for the business. BI Data Modelling & Analysis – Provide BI data sourcing, data modelling, ETL, information and predictive analysis and suppo