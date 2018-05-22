BI Specialist (EE)

|
ENVIRONMENT:
A leading Petrochemical company seeks the expertise of a BI Specialist to join its team. Your core role will include the provision and support of all BI systems and solutions, BI data sourcing, data modelling, ETL, information and predictive analysis and improving and enhancing IT processes and systems. The ideal candidate should possess a Degree/Advanced Diploma in Information Systems/Business Science or Commerce (NQF Level 7), a Statistics Certification or Undergrad Module, ITIL Certification, 5 years SAP BI (BW & Business Objects), 3 Years’ experience in BI & ETL tools and 2 years ASAP and/or SDLC. Please note this is an Employment Equity position.
DUTIES:
BI Systems Support –
BI Consulting, Development & Implementation –
BI Data Modelling & Analysis –