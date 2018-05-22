Business Analyst

CAREER OPPORTUNITY

Santam Direct has a career opportunity for a Business Analyst (JG8) who will be based in Bellville, Cape Town.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Developing, configuring and analysing data, distributing reports and identifying trends within the business and industry. From the findings based on the analyses performed, propose courses of action in order to leverage the capabilities of Santam to further improve growth and profitability of the business. The role also includes financial elements in support of Santam Direct.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

– Consult with business to identify business problems and opportunities.

– Assist with conceptualization, proposal of solution and business case development.

– Analyse and evaluate business data and reporting requirements for both operational and analytical opportunities.

– Extract and prepare data to support business reporting and analytical requirements.

– Assist with business scenario analysis.

– Assist with compilation of monthly statistics and reporting.

– Administration, planning and organizing of work to ensure successful and on time delivery.

– Ensure that solutions deliver on business expectation.

– Analyse and decompose relevant business processes and understand the impact on business.

– Elicit, analyse, document and maintain business requirements and functional specifications.

– Participate in quality assurance and user acceptance testing.

– Comply with company policies and procedures, standards and methodologies.

– Stay current on industry practices and trends in the short term insurance and digital environments and contribute innovative ideas for the use of technology and improvement of processes.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

– Matric/ Grade 12

– Bachelor’s degree in B Comm, Business Science or Computer Science (major in Stats, Finance, Economics and IT (preferably and Honours Degree).

– Relevant Tertiary qualification or certificate/diploma in Business Analysis from an industry recognized training institution.

– 3 – 5 years’ experience as Business Analyst.

– Experience with working in an agile environment e.g. scrum, managing product backlogs and writing user stories.

– Experience in the use of software and process modeling methodologies and tools.

– Experience in workshop facilitation and communication with stakeholders both internal and external and at different levels of the organization.

– Experience in the use of project management techniques and methodology advantageous.

– Experience in the short term insurance industry advantageous.

SKILLS

– Strong analytical and problem-solving ability.

– Strong customer service orientation and collaborative interpersonal style.

– Thorough knowledge and understanding of business, process and technology environments.

– Effective communication skills, both written and verbal.

– Effective relationship building skills and ability liaise with stakeholders at all levels, internal and external.

– High confidence, self-driven individual who can remain calm and focused under pressure.

– Ability to manage own workload and timelines.

– Facilitation of workshops, decision-making and actions to enable teams to agree next steps.

– Ability to effectively deal with conflict situations.

– Ability to be organized while working in a complex, fast-paced and dynamic environment.

– Ability to work independently and collaboratively.

– Motivated individual who is passionate about technology.

– Ability to take ownership, lead and initiate action and drive actions to completion.

– Planning and organising

– Influencing

