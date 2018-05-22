C# Developer

May 22, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

A company based in Cape Town who provides business solutions to their clients in Finance and Investment Management are looking for a C# Developer with proficiency in WCF, WPF, WinForms, MVC/MVP/MVVM UI patters and a University Degree. Experience with 2rd party UI Toolkits (DevExpress, Infragistics, Xamarin etc) is beneficial.

DUTIES:

  • Implement User Interfaces for the Application

  • Implement a testing framework for User Interfaces

  • Release Management (Installers using WiX)

    REQUIREMENTS:

Technical skill set:

  • Proficiency in C# .NET (3+ years)

  • Proficiency in WPF and Windows Forms (3+ years)

  • Proficiency in MVC/MVP/MVVM UI Patterns

  • A solid software development background in data structures, algorithms and design patterns

  • Skilled at navigating/using Microsoft Windows and Office

  • Competency in Microsoft SQL

  • Competency in WCF

  • A University Degree

  • Nice to Have: Experience with 3rd party UI toolkits (DevExpress, Infragistics, Xamarin etc)

The candidate will also have need to have:

  • Excellent comprehension in areas of logic and mathematics

  • A passion to learn and extend knowledge outside of the work sphere

  • The ability to self-manage

  • The ability to communicate clearly, communicate with clients and be part of a team.

