DCC debuts Dell EMC Data Domain DD3300

Dell EMC distributor, Drive Control Corporation (DCC) has introduced the Dell EMC Data Domain DD3300, a new platform specifically designed to deliver enterprise-level data protection to SMEs and large organisations’ remote/branch offices.

Comments Jaco Erasmus, enterprise manager: Dell EMC Department at DCC: “South African organisations are faced with a myriad of challenges and conflicting priorities such as data growth, increasingly stringent regulatory and compliance environments, and continuously shrinking budgets.

“For all organisations it has become paramount that data is protected and the cloud be leveraged for increased business flexibility, agility and economics.”

With the new Data Domain DD3300, Dell offers comprehensive data protection capabilities, including inline encryption and DD Boost for faster backups and lower network usage (maximum throughput of up to 4.2 TB per hour and 7 TB per hour).

The DD3300 is a 2U appliance that enables organisations to start small and expand capacity when required – it can hold between 200 TB and 1.6 PB of logical capacity and up to 32 TB of usable capacity).

Plus, with an average data reduction rate in the range of 10-55x, the DD3300 will provide dramatic cost savings and ROI, bringing greater scalability and significant reduction in WAN bandwidth use for backups and recovery.

To enable smaller IT environments to simply extend to the cloud for long-term retention, DD3300 supports Data Domain Cloud Tier. Therefore, organisations can natively-tier deduplicated data to the cloud for long-term retention without the need for a separate cloud gateway or a virtual appliance.

To maximize the return on investment and get the most out of Dell EMC’s advanced deduplication, Data Domain DD3300 can be paired with Dell’s modern Data Protection software.

With DD3300 and Dell EMC Data Protection software, users can amplify the logical capacity and cloud capabilities, benefit from an intuitive user-friendly interface for simpler management, and take advantage of advanced VMware automation and integration capabilities.