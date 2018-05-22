Developer – Internship Role

Developer – Internship Role (Parvana)About the Client:

  • Our client has a vacancy for a junior developer to join their team with the opportunity to learn and grow into the role

Main Role:

  • Our client is looking for potential Developers and Problem Solvers for their Cape Town based office in Century City.
  • Should you be successful the role will entail 4 months of Training and a mandatory 3 year contract term.

Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Code the software according to the specifications.
  • Test the software for all possible errors, and correct any that are found.
  • Produce functional specifications from user requirements.
  • Hand software over to the operations/support team by means of one-on-one training.
  • Assist Support/Operations department whenever required.

Soft Skills:

  • Ability to work in a team.
  • Good interpersonal skills.
  • Analytical ability and problem solving skills.
  • Attention to detail.

