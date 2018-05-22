Developer – Internship Role

Developer – Internship Role (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client has a vacancy for a junior developer to join their team with the opportunity to learn and grow into the role

Main Role:

Our client is looking for potential Developers and Problem Solvers for their Cape Town based office in Century City.

Should you be successful the role will entail 4 months of Training and a mandatory 3 year contract term.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Code the software according to the specifications.

Test the software for all possible errors, and correct any that are found.

Produce functional specifications from user requirements.

Hand software over to the operations/support team by means of one-on-one training.

Assist Support/Operations department whenever required.

Soft Skills:

Ability to work in a team.

Good interpersonal skills.

Analytical ability and problem solving skills.

Attention to detail.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position