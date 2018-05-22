IS Support Specialist

Our client in Claremont is currently seeking an IS Support Specialist. The member of the Information Systems team required to perform operations, configuration and maintenance on production systems, responsible for problem tracking, management and reporting.

– Responsible for ensuring that automated and data distribution processes are executed in timely manner and adhere to service level agreements for both internal and external business clients.

– Document all automated and data distribution processes, service level agreements and escalation procedures.

– Perform all relevant predefined support and maintenance requests.

– Ensure optimal infrastructure operations.

– Escalate all relevant incidents and errors to applicable second and third line support.

– Document all incidents, errors and workarounds in the register.

– Conduct trend analysis on incidents and problems to identify problem areas.

– Proactively implement appropriate measures, tools and systems to monitor availability of service components and data.

– Work closely with teams to ensure a continuous, stable and efficient environment.

Ideal Experience

– Microsoft SQL Management Studio

– Application monitoring support

– Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Qualification

Relevant diploma or degree

Competencies & Personality Attributes

– Attention to detail and methodical.

– Efficient and accurate execution of core job aspects.

– Ability to quickly learn new technologies and processes.

– Ability to work weekends and/or evenings.

– Self-starter, proactive, flexible and determined.

– Strong communication skills (verbal and written).

Most Important Attribute

– Ability to work under pressure, time management and to be able to multi-task multiple projects.

– Ability to interact with the development team to identify and resolve incidents and problems.

Systems Knowledge

– Knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server, T-SQL Programming

– Knowledge of Microsoft Reporting tools (SSRS, Crystal Reports) to enable dashboard reporting

– Knowledge of Object Orientated Languages such as C#

– Knowledge of monitoring tools such as SCOM, OpManager, IP-Mon, AppDynamic, ManageEngine

– Knowledge of automation tools such as ActiveBatch

– Knowledge of using coding/scripting (PowerShell) to automate/reduce time taken to complete manual tasks

If you are interested in this position, please feel free to send your CV to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position