Java Developer (Mid-Senior Level)

**Requirements**—————-* An IT related degree/Diploma (BSc, BEng etc..) or Java certification* Min 4 years of experience in Java and JavaScript framework development* HTML, JavaScript, CSS and writing cross-browser compatible code* Angular 4 or Angular 5or React* Node.js* Jenkins*Git* Test Driven development* Grunt* Bootstrap* REST services* Spring* Agile Scrum and/or Kanban* Beneficial: Mobile development* Beneficial: AngularJS 1.5**Responsibilities and work outputs**————————————-* System and application analysis and design* Application development of web applications and integration services.* Application maintenance, support and performance monitoring. Ensure that the integrity and stability of systems and applications are maintained.* System and application documentation.* Ensure that the team’s technical roadmap and solution implementations are aligned to the organizational technology roadmap.* Implement software development best practices.* Interact and collaborate within an Agile team to develop solutions to meet challenging business requirements.If you would like to apply for this role, you may email a detailed CV and salary details directly to (email address). Just replace (email address) you have not received a response within a week, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position