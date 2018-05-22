Junior Front-End Developer (HTML)

ENVIRONMENT:

An advertising agency based in Cape Town are looking for a Junior Front-End Developer (HTML) to join their team to work on a 6-month contract with the possibility of becoming permanent.

DUTIES:

The applicant will be predominantly responsible for building HTML mailers.

Helping development team with updating existing websites.

Supporting projects rollouts.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must have demonstrable experience building and maintaining web applications with standard web technologies (HTML5, CSS3, SASS or LESS, JavaScript).

Must have demonstrable experience with web application frameworks, predominately jQuery and Node.js

Must be familiar with front-end web development best practices, e.g. progressive enhancement, accessibility, responsive web design, performance and SEO.

Experience integrating with APIs (such as Facebook, Twitter or Google Maps).

Desirable: experience with WordPress content management system or experience working in PHP (preferably CodeIgniter or Laravel), Java programming environments.

Basic knowledge with version control system GIT.

An applicant must have proven a minimum of 1 year of relevant work experience.

COMMENTS:

