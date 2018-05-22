Junior PHP Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A digital agency based in Cape Town is looking for a smart and talented Junior PHP Developer to join their team.

DUTIES:

Initially, you’ll programme website designs into HTML / CSS / JavaScript (typically using Foundation and Craft CMS) to get you started.

You will quickly grow towards backend development, specifically with regards to database design and programming (PHP / MySQL) by utilising a variety of MVC frameworks.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications and Experience:

Matric.

Higher Grade Maths.

Relevant diploma or tertiary qualification (completed).

The following experience would be preferred:

Experience in system and web development (even if just your own projects or project done during studies).

Experience in developing in HTML / CSS / PHP / MySQL.

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-motivated.

Enthusiastic and passionate about development.

Proactive.

Excellent verbal/written communication skills.

High level of attention to detail.

