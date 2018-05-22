Mobile Application Developer

To assist the CEO and others in the development of business solutions by architecting and building the mobile application portions of projects. To maintain and update existing applications for the organisation and its clients.

To build and maintain new and existing mobile applications (iOS, Android and Hybrid) including but not limited to:

– Hey Jude

– White labels of Hey Jude

– Freedom Internet

Specific Professional Competencies:

Technical Knowledge:

– React Native Development

– Native Application Development (iOS and Android)

– Basic data structures and algorithms

– Source Control (GIT)

– Object Orientated Programming

– Error Handling and Testing

Professional Knowledge:

– Business Acumen

– People Skills

– The highest level of client and business confidentiality at all times

– Ability to understand & strive to achieve set targets

Soft Skills/Behaviours

– Attention to detail

– Able to follow specific instructions

– Good time management skills

– Good organisational skills

– Complete self-motivation and self-starting capabilities

– Innovative thinking

– Good communication skills

A completed Degree/Diploma in Information Technology is a requirement.

