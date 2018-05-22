Network Engineer

May 22, 2018

Key requirements:

  • Experience as a Network engineer – 4 to 5 years
  • A 3 year degree in engineering or computer science and a Professional Level Technology certification
  • Must be proficient in Microsoft Word, Visio, Excel
  • Good English language skills
  • CCNP certification essential
  • A+, N+ and CCNA certification essential
  • 4 – 5 years network support experience preferable
  • Own vehicle and driver’s licence essential
  • Computer Hardware, Electronic Equipment, Windows, MS Office etc.

Key abilities required:

  • Able to be a good team player, because we need you to comfortably interact and liaise with management, co-workers and client alike
  • Able to have an investigative nature- to be able to spot risks and resolve issues quickly and with the minimum disruption to our client’s business

Learn more/Apply for this position