Oracle Flexcube Developer

Our client in Claremont is currently seekling a Oracle Flexcube Developer to be part of the Information Systems development team responsible for development of Flexcube features using V12 Extensibility and end to end delivery of key modules, their design and solutions and implementing as per the requirements from business.

– Developing extensibility features on Flexcube V12

– Interacting with Oracle and Flexcube Business Analysts to finalize solution

– Interacting with the company Oracle DBAs to ensure database changes adhere to applicable standards

– Participating in release management

– Day to day support, troubleshooting and maintenance of Flexcube and related systems

– Writing structured stored procedures and functions

– Code debugging and providing efficient fixes

– Fine tuning the code to improve on performance

If you are interested in this position, please feel free to send your CV to (email address)

