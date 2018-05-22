Production Software Developer

Our client in Stellenbosch is currently looking for an experienced Software Developer. This position is based in Stellenboschand will report to the Engineering Manager.

Responsibilities:

– Design, develop and support all production test software GUI and related systems.

– Manage, maintain and support Test Results Databases

– Design, develop and support data flow schemas and procedures relating to productiontesting incl. traceability plans

– Design and develop all manufacturing interface tools incl. web dashboards

Skills and Qualification/Experience:

– BSc Computer Science or equivalent qualification

– At least 3 years’ experience in a SW development role using SQL Databases

– Programming Experience in C#, MVC, Google Charts

– National Instruments Development suite (Labview, TestStand, CVI) experience a Bonus

– Embedded Linux experience advantageous

– C++ advantageous Interpersonal Skills:

If you are interested in this position, please feel free to send your CV to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position