Production Software Developer

Our client in Stellenbosch is currently looking for an experienced Software Developer. This position is based in Stellenboschand will report to the Engineering Manager.
Responsibilities:
– Design, develop and support all production test software GUI and related systems.
– Manage, maintain and support Test Results Databases
– Design, develop and support data flow schemas and procedures relating to productiontesting incl. traceability plans
– Design and develop all manufacturing interface tools incl. web dashboards
Skills and Qualification/Experience:
– BSc Computer Science or equivalent qualification
– At least 3 years’ experience in a SW development role using SQL Databases
– Programming Experience in C#, MVC, Google Charts
– National Instruments Development suite (Labview, TestStand, CVI) experience a Bonus
– Embedded Linux experience advantageous
– C++ advantageous Interpersonal Skills:
If you are interested in this position, please feel free to send your CV to (email address)