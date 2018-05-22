Senior BI Analyst

I am looking for a Senior BI Analyst with at least 6 years’ experience using the Microsoft Suite to join a client of mine based in Cape Town. The ideal candidate would be someone coming in and be responsible for delivering the overall BI solution implementation for clients. Must be able to design and build a data warehouse from scratch. Qualification:Tertiary qualification will be an advantage Skills & Experience: Cognos, QlikViewSQL, SSIS, SSRS and SSASGood documentation and presentation skillsPersonality traits:Very high EQBusiness acumenInquisitive nature and quick to learn and assimilateWork without guidance Job Description:The role involves holding exploratory sessions with all levels of business users (from the C-suite to those collating spreadsheets), as well as being able to analyze and document technical source systems.After the research/analysis process, the incumbent would be required to propose a suitable BI Roadmap and high level design, relevant to the level of BI maturity of the organisation. Also very comfortable working alone as well as conversing with clients.You will be doing data modelling, BI architecture and design, database design and development and data extraction. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, SANDY-LEE WILLIAMS on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027486.

Learn more/Apply for this position