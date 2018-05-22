SENIOR BUSINESS ANALYST

We have an opportunity for an experienced problem-solver with in depth knowledge of Business Analysis to join our team. Logistical and implementation problem-solving in a technical context is an important part of this role. A hands-on, delivery orientated professional will need to apply their knowledge and experience in medium to complex project environments (SME / Technical Expertise).

The Senior Business Consultant may be required to lead a team of Business Analysts of between 1 and 6 individuals to deliver projects successfully. This position also entails being involved with internal operational processes in addition to client delivery.

