Senior Linux Engineer
Job Type: Permanent
Location: Cape Town, Stellenbosch
Company profile:
My client have a large focus on internet/online gaming and create and develop different applications, web pages and games.
They have been established for over 10 years and have consistently grown throughout this period to a team of over 300 employees. With development teams, infrastructure teams and testing teams you will gain a wide range of experience within this dynamic and versatile environment.
The role:
You will be working in a senior capacity which will require a wealth of experience within multiple disciplines in the IT space. Your main focus will be to help develop, implement and maintain Linux servers for both internal and external projects.
As a senior member of staff you will also have large input into projects and how they should be carried out, train junior members of staff and ensure that project run accordingly and efficiently at all times.
Requirements:
5+ years of experience in Information Technology operations and administration
3-5 years of relevant professional experience in Unix and Linux Systems, server hardware,
virtualization, Centos, RedHat, Debian or Solaris
5+ years working in a corporate datacenter environment
Good understanding of TCP/IP networking and VLANs
Experience with performance and service availability monitoring
Virtualization (VMware), OpenStack or similar
Experience with Enterprise Storage Servers (e.g. Dell, Netapp)
Network Infrastructure (e.g. Extreme / Enterasys)
An understanding of HTTP, Apache, Tomcat, DNS, FTP, SSH.
Experience with Postgres/Mysql Database administration (Advantageous)
Cloud experience (e.g. AWS)
RHCSA / RHCE / LPIC (Advantageous)
You’ll need:
Excellent attention to detail and good analytical skills
Shell scripting skills (e.g. Bash / Python)
Hard-working with a passion for technology and a keen interest / enjoyment in resolving
technical problems
Detail-orientated
Strong trouble-shooting skills
Be familiar with network-, operating system security hardening techniques and application
security
Ability to investigate issues, identify causes of problems and implement strategies to
improve the systems environment and prevent recurring issues
You will:
Support & Maintain Linux (Redhat, Centos, Debian, Solaris) based servers
Apply operating system updates, patches and configuration changes
Analyse system logs and identifying potential issues
Introduce and integrate new technologies into existing environments
Perform routine audits of systems and software
Add, remove or update user account information, reset passwords, etc.
Document the implementation of systems
Troubleshoot any reported problems
Working in a largely virtualized Unix environment
