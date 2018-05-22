Senior PHP Developer

A well-established company in George is currently recruiting for a skilled PHP Developer to join their team.They are looking for employees who are:
- Solutions-orientated and with a can-do attitude
- Strong analytical and critical thinking skills
- Ability to interact professionally with internal and external people
- Short on ego and high on output
Advantageous skills and qualities (not necessarily required):
- Proven experience in implementing SOLID principals.
- Relevant degree or diploma.
- 5+ Years of experience in PHP development.
Desired Skills and Experience:
- Broad knowledge of web technologies at large.
- Knowledge of the full LEMP stack and how to setup, secure and deploy this stack.
- Strong SCSS, JS, Vue.js and HTML5 knowledge will also be required.
- Well versed in object orientated system design.
- A deep understanding of PHP 7.
- A strong understanding of database architecture design.
- An understanding of API design and conceptualization.
- A solid working understanding of Laravel and Symfony.
- A great working knowledge of OOP principals, refactoring, system design and implementation.
- A good working knowledge of Percona, NGINX, MySQL, Redis, Ubuntu and other Linux server technologies a must.
- NPM and build tool knowledge.
- A good knowledge of GIT.
- A good understanding of SCRUM and Agile project management.
- Good working knowledge of SSL, Firewalls and security protocols that can be implemented to secure data stores.
- Data warehousing design and roll out knowledge.
- A good working understanding of Google Analytics and how to implement a range of tracking technologies within the GA API.
So if you feel that this opportunity is the next step in your career please send your CV with a Cover Letter to(email address)or contact Rozel on (contact number).
If you do not receive any feedback within 2 weeks of submitting your CV, please accept your application as unsuccessful.