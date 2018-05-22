Senior PHP Developer

May 22, 2018

A well-established company in George is currently recruiting for a skilled PHP Developer to join their team.They are looking for employees who are:

  • Solutions-orientated and with a can-do attitude
  • Strong analytical and critical thinking skills
  • Ability to interact professionally with internal and external people
  • Short on ego and high on output

Advantageous skills and qualities (not necessarily required):

  • Proven experience in implementing SOLID principals.
  • Relevant degree or diploma.
  • 5+ Years of experience in PHP development.

Desired Skills and Experience:

  • Broad knowledge of web technologies at large.
  • Knowledge of the full LEMP stack and how to setup, secure and deploy this stack.
  • Strong SCSS, JS, Vue.js and HTML5 knowledge will also be required.
  • Well versed in object orientated system design.
  • A deep understanding of PHP 7.
  • A strong understanding of database architecture design.
  • An understanding of API design and conceptualization.
  • A solid working understanding of Laravel and Symfony.
  • A great working knowledge of OOP principals, refactoring, system design and implementation.
  • A good working knowledge of Percona, NGINX, MySQL, Redis, Ubuntu and other Linux server technologies a must.
  • NPM and build tool knowledge.
  • A good knowledge of GIT.
  • A good understanding of SCRUM and Agile project management.
  • Good working knowledge of SSL, Firewalls and security protocols that can be implemented to secure data stores.
  • Data warehousing design and roll out knowledge.
  • A good working understanding of Google Analytics and how to implement a range of tracking technologies within the GA API.

