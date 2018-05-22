Snr C# Developer

A passionate C# Developer is wanted in the Centurion are to join an exciting Financial Company. Requirements: • At least 6 years' experience.• Microsoft .Net C# environments• Understanding of Unity Container, Injection, Threading• Understanding and use of OOP principles.• WebApi, Soap services• Visual studio environments• SQL server, stored proceduresAdvantage to know:• Git environment• Ability to work under pressure and multiple projects• Agile and test-driven development• Additional: Asp.Net, HTML, JavaScript, jQuery, WPF• Financial industry background.

