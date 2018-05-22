Software Developer Back-end

Our client is a Gaming company that loves to push the boundaries. They stay abreast with the very latest in international trends and technologies.

Currently our client is looking for a Software Developer (back-end) to join their team.

Requirements:

– Relevant work experience

– Relevant degree or qualification

– The candidate will be working on a wide range of products in the Gaming Industry

– Strong OOP Skills

– Strong grasp of design patterns and modern software design principles

The following experience would be advantageous:

– Understanding of Agile processes for software development

– .Net, C#, Java, C++

– Linux

– HA Systems

– NoSQL technologies

– High transactional systems

– CI

– Unit Testing

– SOA

A Few Perks:

– Fantastic food and snacks to keep your energy levels pumping

– Amazing offices in world-class locations

– The ability to further your skills through training and development

– Working with the best tools and latest technologies

– Wellness Care

– Rewards for outstanding performance

– Spectacular Team builds

– Flexible Working Arrangements

