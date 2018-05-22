Our client is a Gaming company that loves to push the boundaries. They stay abreast with the very latest in international trends and technologies.
Currently our client is looking for a Software Developer (back-end) to join their team.
Requirements:
– Relevant work experience
– Relevant degree or qualification
– The candidate will be working on a wide range of products in the Gaming Industry
– Strong OOP Skills
– Strong grasp of design patterns and modern software design principles
The following experience would be advantageous:
– Understanding of Agile processes for software development
– .Net, C#, Java, C++
– Linux
– HA Systems
– NoSQL technologies
– High transactional systems
– CI
– Unit Testing
– SOA
A Few Perks:
– Fantastic food and snacks to keep your energy levels pumping
– Amazing offices in world-class locations
– The ability to further your skills through training and development
– Working with the best tools and latest technologies
– Wellness Care
– Rewards for outstanding performance
– Spectacular Team builds
– Flexible Working Arrangements