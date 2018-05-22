Strubel to lead Commvault worldwide channels

Commvault, a global leader in enterprise backup, recovery, archive and the cloud, recently announced the appointment of Scott Strubel as vice-president of worldwide channels, responsible for Commvault’s global ecosystem of resellers and distributors.

In this role, Strubel will focus on delivering innovative programs that help channel partners differentiate Commvault’s solutions in the market and deliver value to their customers, while helping Commvault drive growth across the company’s solution portfolio.

Strubel’s experience in leading sales and partner organisations in the technology solutions industry ideally positions him for this new role. Most recently, he served as vice president of the Americas Partner Organisation at NetApp where he was responsible for indirect channel revenues and led teams working with NetApp’s partners throughout the Americas.

“Scott’s role is key to helping Commvault grow and expand its presence and leadership in the channel and his experience in building and growing relationships with market leaders will be a great asset to Commvault and its partner-led strategy,” says Owen Taraniuk, head of worldwide partnerships and market development at Commvault. “His appointment represents Commvault’s continued commitment to partners and is yet another indicator of how the company is investing heavily in growing revenue in the channel.”

“Commvault has been very successful in bringing its solutions to market with partners and I plan to build on that business culture by accelerating growth for both Commvault and its partners” says Strubel. “Commvault’s fundamental path to growth is through its partnerships and the company is committed to increasing its partner focus by deploying more resources at the partner level and simplifying packaging, pricing and licensing to make it easier for partners to deliver value to their customers.”