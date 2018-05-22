Test Analyst – Automation (Junior)

Test Analyst – Automation (Junior) (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client is a Software development house with a nice focus around information management.

Responsibilities:

Review and analyze system specifications.

Collaborate with QA Engineers to develop effective strategies and test plans.

Execute automated test cases and analyze results.

Evaluate product code according to specifications.

Create logs to document testing phases and defects.

Report bugs and errors to development teams.

Help troubleshoot issues.

Conduct post-release / post-implementation testing.

Work with cross-functional teams to ensure quality throughout the software development lifecycle.

Requirements:

BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field.

Proven experience as a QA tester or similar role.

Experience in project management and QA methodology.

Familiarity with Agile frameworks and regression testing is a plus.

Working knowledge of test management software.Â Â Â

