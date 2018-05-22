Test Analyst – Automation (Junior)

May 22, 2018

Test Analyst – Automation (Junior) (Parvana)About the Client:

  • Our client is a Software development house with a nice focus around information management.

Responsibilities:

  • Review and analyze system specifications.
  • Collaborate with QA Engineers to develop effective strategies and test plans.
  • Execute automated test cases and analyze results.
  • Evaluate product code according to specifications.
  • Create logs to document testing phases and defects.
  • Report bugs and errors to development teams.
  • Help troubleshoot issues.
  • Conduct post-release / post-implementation testing.
  • Work with cross-functional teams to ensure quality throughout the software development lifecycle.

Requirements:

  • BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field.
  • Proven experience as a QA tester or similar role.
  • Experience in project management and QA methodology.
  • Familiarity with Agile frameworks and regression testing is a plus.
  • Working knowledge of test management software.Â Â Â 

