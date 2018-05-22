Turrito is Vodacom Fixed Partner of the Year

Turrito Networks scooped the SME and Indirect Channel Vodacom Fixed Partner of the Year Award (Large Region Category) at the recent Vodacom Business Partner Conference.

Despite a tough economic environment, converged communications company – Turrito Networks, has achieved robust growth and success. Testament to its commitment to client service, the company has been awarded the Vodacom Fixed Partner of the Year Award as mentioned above – marking the eighth consecutive year that Turrito has been recognised as one of Vodacom’s most valued partners.

“We are thrilled to receive this award,” says commercial director of Turrito Networks, Louis Jardim. “To receive this award from one of our most valued partners, is testament to our continued commitment to partner with the best in the business in order to provide our clients with top solutions-based services.”

Last year, Turrito Networks won the Vodacom CEO Award, marking the second time that the convergence partner has been recognised at Vodacom Group level. The company currently serves over 500 mid-market and corporate customers, and acquired leading IT consultancy Dial a Nerd in 2017.

Vodacom managing executive for SME and indirect channel, Ismail Gani, says: “We’d like to congratulate Turrito Networks on this excellent achievement. Turrito has and continues to be one of our valued business partners. We look forward to growing this relationship further.