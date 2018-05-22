Leading Signage Company based in the Northern Suburbs is seeking to employ a suitably experienced Vinyl Applicator.
Requirements:
– Grade 12/National Senior Certificate.
– Minimum of 2 years’ experience in operating relevant machinery in a vinyl application environment.
– Experience in working with a Mimak Machine and a Plotter Machine.
– Experience in the signage industry will be beneficial.
– Ability to work under pressure to meet required deadlines.
– Accurate, hardworking and organised.
– Valid driver’s licence with reliable transport.
Send CV and salary expectations and/or current salary to (email address)
Please NOTE that if you have not received a response regarding your application, within 48 hours, assume that your application has been unsuccessful.