Data Centre Engineer

Job Description Summary

– Data Engineer are ultimately responsible for successful product delivery to external clients. All teams involved will perform different functions to ensure that the service requested to be delivered is done effectively and efficiently as requested by clients of the company. This process will be followed on request from a client.

Job Description

– Power:

Ensure that no power cables run across any client cabinets.

Ensure that no unauthorised extension cables are used within client cabinets.

Check that all lights in the data centre is in working condition escalate to facilities if there is a problem.

Responsible for installing power rails/PDU and intelligent PDUs then liaise with facilities to power up the PDUs.

Ensure that all PDUs are labelled (A/B feed with CB numbers).

Responsible for replacing all faulty PDUs.

– Cooling:

Ensure that Blanking plates are installed to enforce hot and cold aisle configuration.

DCE’s must report hot spots during visual inspection of the IDC and any cooling escalations through to facilities within the data centres.

Ensure that server installations are done within the hot/cold aisle configuration.

(Rand-view) ensure that all gaps are closed inside the cabinets to separate the hot air form the cold air.

– Cabling:

Ensure that no cables are installed outside of any cabinets.

Ensure that all un-used cables are removed from structure patching within client cabinets.

The DCE is responsible for making sure that the customer service is up and running. Example: HDD warning light

Customer patch leads must be labelled correctly (source to destination).

Testing the cabling and providing test results to customers within the customer racks.

Manage cable labelling within the customer racks.

Monitor and retain companys cabling standards within the customers rack.

Manage customer patching requirements.

Manage Switch Port Allocations and need to notify facilities when any customer de-coms structure cabling takes place.

Labelling of racks, patch cables and vaults.

– Generic:

DCE’s will be responsible for facilitating the retrieval of camera footage (monthly and escalations queries)

Ensure that the monitor in the security area is functioning properly at all times.

The DCE are responsible for the connection from the security desk to the CCTV software.

Responsible for moving/prepping cabinets.

Assisting with planning of equipment moves for customers.

Manage switch port allocation.

Facilitate customer expectations with DC Ops when enrolment takes place.

Perform visual inspection on readers (time, date, communication, etc.).

Facilitate with DC Ops registering all personnel and loading their finger prints.

Report all faulty equipment to facilities.

The data centre must be free of obstruction, cardboard boxes, etc. (change to boxes in cabinets and boxes left behind after an installation)

DCE’s will be responsible for handing over all the cabinet keys within the data centres to the IDC Coordinators once a rack install or lock replacement is complete.

DCE’s are responsible for all cabinet locks and replacements with in the data centre.

Inspection of client cabinets after installations and has to meet company requirements.

Perform regular inspections to ensure that there is no water after heavy rains in and around the data centre.

Requirements:

CCNA Routing or Switching OR CCDA

