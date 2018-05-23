Database Administrator

An Intermediate level Data Base Administrator (DBA) is wanted for a tech company in the Cape Town South area.

Minimum requirements

– Sc. Computer Science or relevant tertiary qualification.

– Own transport and drivers-license is a must.

Essential Requirements:

– A minim of 2 to 3 years of SQL or My SQL Database experience

– Experience in working with Big Data

– A thorough understanding and experience in creating and maintaining relational tables

– 2-3 years development experience

– The ability to develop and integrate custom API’s

Advantageous Skills:

– Google Cloud experience & certification

– Machine learning experience

– A good understanding of Linux

– PHP, Python and Java development languages

– Google API integration

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address) or fax to (contact number). You can also contact Justine on (contact number) or alternatively visit our website on www.hireresolve.co.za

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 working days after the closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Hire Resolve offers a R1000 for any candidate that is referred and placed through Hire Resolve. Hire Resolve also offers a R1000 job spec fee for any referral that results in a placement through Hire Resolve. If your company is looking for any IT, Finance or Engineering staff, please email us at (email address) with the company name, a contact person and contact email or number of the person doing the hiring. We will keep the referral strictly confidential.

