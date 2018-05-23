Head of Programming

Are you a social native individual with a marketing background? A leading FMCG company is seeking a Head of Programming to lead programming of owned and managed third party channels as well as community management. The successful candidate will also be responsible for building audience engagement to reach frequency and length of interaction.

Define audience priorities in accordance with media network and marketing teams

Provide performance and audience insights to optimise audience engagement

Define roles of owned and managed channels, identify potential programming partner channels and build consistent programming and release plans across the network

Grow locally relevant outlets through partnerships

Optimise channel performance and experience through scheduling, featuring, customised functionalities and smooth consumer journeys

Develop activation plans with brand and communications departments

Brief specific content needs, co-create rolling commissioning brief with head of content

Run social media and community management, builds social content creator and influencer network

