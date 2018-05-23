Huawei wins Vodafone Supplier of the Decade award

Huawei has been named Supplier of the Decade by Vodafone.

The Vodafone Supplier Awards recognises companies that have performed outstandingly in supporting Vodafone Group’s drive for operating efficiency and to deliver greater benefits to its customers.

The Supplier of the Decade award demonstrates Vodafone’s recognition of Huawei’s effort and commitment in providing solutions and services to support Vodafone’s business growth.

The award was presented to Huawei by Ninian Wilson, global supply chain director and CEO of Vodafone Procurement Company (VPC), together with VPC’s management team at the Vodafone Annual Supplier Awards ceremony and 10 years’ anniversary of VPC.

Wilson comments: “Huawei took the initiative to set up operations in Luxembourg to support VPC right from the very beginning. Over the past decade, our strategic partnership has grown and flourished thanks to Huawei’s commitment to growing hand in hand with VPC and building trust as a reliable partner gradually over time.”

Eric Yang, president of the Vodafone account at Huawei, says: “We are very pleased to receive the ‘Supplier of the Decade’ award from Vodafone. This award recognises Huawei’s customer-centric dedication to provide the best solutions and services to support Vodafone’s business growth over the past 10 years.

“Huawei takes pride in this commitment which has forged our unique partnership with Vodafone. I believe this partnership will continue to thrive and achieve even greater success in the next decade. In the upcoming 5G era, we look forward to working closely with Vodafone to build an even faster and better network for consumers as well as for vertical industries.”