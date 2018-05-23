Intermediate Java Developer x 3

The Senior Developer role will drive the process and contribute towards the production of quality code and products in accordance with the prescribed architecture, standards and implement as required within the agreed upon timeframes. Your technical expertise in terms of qualifications and experience is essential to perform well in this position.**Requirements**—————-* An IT related degree/Diploma (BSc, BEng etc..) or Java certification* Min 4 years of experience in Java and JavaScript framework development* HTML, JavaScript, CSS and writing cross-browser compatible code* Angular 4 or Angular 5 or React* Node.js* Jenkins* Git* Test Driven development* Grunt* Bootstrap* REST services* Spring* Agile Scrum and/or Kanban* Beneficial: Mobile development* Beneficial: AngularJS 1.5**Responsibilities and work outputs**————————————-* System and application analysis and design* Application development of web applications and integration services.* Application maintenance, support and performance monitoring. Ensure that the integrity and stability of systems and applications are maintained.* System and application documentation.* Ensure that the team’s technical roadmap and solution implementations are aligned to the organizational technology roadmap.* Implement software development best practices.* Interact and collaborate within an Agile team to develop solutions to meet challenging business requirements.**Competencies required**————————-* Application Development* Problem solving and analytical thinking* Results driven team player with high energy levels* Ability to work independently/unsupervised and to function effectively within a team* Ability to perform under pressure in a high pressure environment* Good understanding of the design and operation of distributed systems, networks and protocols* Ability to collaborate with others* Have a flexible approach to changing priorities in an agile work environment

