Java Developer

Responsibilities

Can you build a multi-site, redundant environment? Maintain integrity to multiple third party endpoints all in real time 24/7?

Does 3 way real time reconciliation of transactions with 100% accuracy, intrigue you? It’s a proper engineering problem to solve and we need talented people to solve it, are you ready and able to accept the challenge?

If the answer to any of this is yes! Come and help us change the face of retail both in South Africa and beyond.

– Develop and maintain large scale, low latency applications for financial and retail products.

– Give input for defining a cross company deployment strategy.

– Write well designed, testable, efficient code.

– Produce technical and user documentation

Key Competencies and Qualifications

– BSc Computer Science degree (or equivalent) with at least five years of general development experience (three years exposure to financial/retail).

– Strong problem solving skills.

– Excellent communication skills.

– Ability to take responsibility.

– Ability to work within a team.

– Effective planning and organisational skills.

– Ability to work under pressure.

– Deadline driven.

– Self-skilling and ambitious.

– Experience with Agile methodologies including Scrum and Kanban.

– Experience in a retail, payments or banking environment.

– Firm understanding of Object Orientated programming and design using common design patterns.

– Experience in developing web applications using at least one popular web framework eg Spring, JSF, etc

– Understand full application life-cycle (web, db, application, front-end and 3rd party integration).

– Experience designing/implementing high performance Web services using SOA/REST.

– Experience with test-driven development and continuous integration.

– Experience with relational databases.

– Experience with noSQL (MongoDb, Cassandra, etc.) – nice to have.

– Ability to quickly learn and develop expertise in highly complex existing applications and architectures

– Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

