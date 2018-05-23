Software Developer (.NET/Nodejs) – Cape Town

Senior Polyglot Developer (.Net and Nodejs) – Cape Town – up to R 75 000

Limited applications accepted

I could start off with a list of requirements, but I’d rather give you a list of reasons to join this well established, Microsoft Gold Partner who is working with one of the biggest names in the banking industry:

– Competitive salary and benefits

– Choice of 12 month rolling contract or permanent

– Continuos training across Microsoft stack

– Exposure to new technologies

– Mentorship and clear career progression

– Team environment with a shared objective to be creative and grow faster

– Additional R 10K for employees >5 to spend on a laptop

– Clients on a global scale

– Movie nights and team building

– Stability

You’ll be involved in launching a brand new product/system which is one of it’s kind and a first for this bank using these particular technologies. You would be joining a forward thinking, ambitious team of developers where your ideas, contributions and solutions will be greatly valued.

Tech you’ll be using: C#.Net, SQL, Nodejs, JavaScript, ASP.Net MVC, .NetCORE, CSS/HTML, Angularjs

If you are looking for a new challenge and like the sound of working for a Microsoft Gold partner while working across the Microsoft as well as Open Source stack and want to be part of a team that digitally empowers and transform their clients to be competitive on a global scale – this is the perfect opportunity for you.

Get in touch with Stacey Maritz on (email address) or drop me an InMail on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stacey-m-1b9817139/ to apply.

