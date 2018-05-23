ENVIRONMENT: An innovative financial services company seeks the expertise of a highly skilled Software Engineer (C#) to work on a diverse range of applications primarily running on a Windows platform. Working alongside the Dev & Infrastructure team, you will be expected to provide guidance, develop software apps using approved toolsets and perform code reviews. The successful candidate should possess a Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or related field & at least 5 years’ experience in a similar role. Your tech skills should include: OOP, Scripting such as – vbs, batch, PowerShell; Windows, SQL Server and any business or investment administration knowledge. DUTIES: Maintain software systems and automate the operations and interfaces between these systems.

Develop Software Applications using approved toolsets.

Adhere to and provide input into the architectural framework.

Programming well-designed, testable, efficient code across multiple technologies.

Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility.

Evaluate and implement ways to incorporate existing or new technologies into the business and product offering.

Perform code reviews.

Adhere to the change management process.

3rd line technical support, trouble shooting and problem solving.

Periodic standby support for overnight, weekend and public holidays.

The enhancement of and the willingness to support legacy systems is an essential requirement.

Provide leadership and guidance to technology team members. REQUIREMENTS: