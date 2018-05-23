Software Engineer (C#)
May 23, 2018
|
ENVIRONMENT:
An innovative financial services company seeks the expertise of a highly skilled Software Engineer (C#) to work on a diverse range of applications primarily running on a Windows platform. Working alongside the Dev & Infrastructure team, you will be expected to provide guidance, develop software apps using approved toolsets and perform code reviews. The successful candidate should possess a Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or related field & at least 5 years’ experience in a similar role. Your tech skills should include: OOP, Scripting such as – vbs, batch, PowerShell; Windows, SQL Server and any business or investment administration knowledge.
DUTIES:
- Maintain software systems and automate the operations and interfaces between these systems.
- Develop Software Applications using approved toolsets.
- Adhere to and provide input into the architectural framework.
- Programming well-designed, testable, efficient code across multiple technologies.
- Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility.
- Evaluate and implement ways to incorporate existing or new technologies into the business and product offering.
- Perform code reviews.
- Adhere to the change management process.
- 3rd line technical support, trouble shooting and problem solving.
- Periodic standby support for overnight, weekend and public holidays.
- The enhancement of and the willingness to support legacy systems is an essential requirement.
- Provide leadership and guidance to technology team members.
REQUIREMENTS:
Learn more/Apply for this position
Related