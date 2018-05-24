ENVIRONMENT: A fast-paced software solutions company seeks a highly skilled Automation Tester to join its team. Your core role will also involve establishing an automation testing centre & assisting with the development of automation manuals and guidelines. The ideal candidate requires Grade 12/Matric, ideally, a Diploma/Certificate in Information Systems/Computer Science or other relevant disciplines from an accredited institution, 5+ years’ experience in Software Test Automation & hands-on experience developing automated test cases and test plans & creating automation frameworks, specifically Cucumber/Ruby and Appium on iOS platform. DUTIES: Testing Accountable for automated testing in support of all development and change initiatives.

Establish and govern an automated testing capability.

Accountable for defect risk analysis and reporting such to project manager and program manager.

Develop, enhance and maintain defect management procedure and tools.

Facilitate and manage automated testing initiatives to reduce testing cycle on repeatable tasks.

Accountable for extracting requirements from analysis document and ensuring test coverage.

Execute test cases on solution and its related sub-systems.

Escalate perceived risks to quality and include suggested action plans to manage risks and issues.

Establish an automation testing centre of expertise.

Provide testing competency to the solution delivery supply chain.

Facilitate handover to Business for User Acceptance Testing and sign-off.

Establ