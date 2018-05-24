Carbon Black, Fortinet unveil joint solution

Next-generation endpoint security provider Carbon Black and Fortinet, which secures enterprise, service provider, and government organisations around the world, have joined forces to provide clients with automated protection against advanced threats and previously unknown malware.

Both Carbon Black and Fortinet are vendor partners in southern Africa of Networks Unlimited.

A recent three-day event the two companies unveiled the Carbon Black Enterprise Protection for Fortinet FortiSandbox, which reduces the risk of lost data and business continuity.

Carbon Black was represented by Sam Linford, EMEA regional sales director, and Rob Huikeshoven, senior regional sales engineer; Fortinet representation came from Paul Williams, Fortinet country manager, and Jakes Wolfaardt, Fortinet systems engineer, enhanced technologies; while MD Anton Jacobsz and Stefan van de Giessen, Fortinet and Carbon Black business unit manager spoke for Networks Unlimited.

Jacobsz explains: “Carbon Black’s suite of best-in-class next generation endpoint security solutions helps companies to detect, prevent and respond to the most advanced cyberattacks. The recent event was planned to showcase the powerful integration Carbon Black has with the various Fortinet products to ensure a better security posture for the end user.”

Carbon Black Enterprise Protection for Fortinet FortiSandbox provides accelerated incident response and verifies all files entering the environment. The joint solution solves four key security challenges, namely analysis, prioritisation, investigation and remediation of threats entering the system.

The Carbon Black Cb Enterprise Protection continuously monitors and records all activity on servers and endpoints to detect and stop cyberthreats that evade traditional security defences. It can identify new, apparently benign, files for additional inspection by Fortinet FortiSandbox in order to uncover the most sophisticated attacks.

Fortinet Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) delivers integrated and automated threat prevention, detection and mitigation throughout the entire organisation and across the full attack lifecycle.

Working together, a powerful protection solution is created.

The integration of the Carbon Black Cb Enterprise Protection within Fortinet Advanced Threat Protection increases efficiency and response time to previously unknown threats, and reduces the risk of lost data and business continuity by prioritising high risk alerts while filtering out non-actionable events. Specifically, when Fortinet FortiSandbox detects previously unknown malware on the network. The solution automatically confirms the location, scope and severity of the threat on your endpoints and servers. It can also be configured to take immediate automated or operator-assisted response actions.