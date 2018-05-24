Java Developer

Can you build a multi-site, redundant environment? Maintain integrity to multiple third party endpoints all in real time 24/7?

Does 3 way real time reconciliation of transactions with 100% accuracy, intrigue you? It’s a proper engineering problem to solve and we need talented people to solve it, are you ready and able to accept the challenge?

Can you make your customer smile when they use your software to check up on the latest purchase?

If the answer to any of this is yes! Come and help us change the face of retail both in South Africa and beyond.

– Develop and maintain large scale, low latency applications for financial and retail products.

– Give input for defining a cross company deployment strategy.

– Write well designed, testable, efficient code.

– Produce technical and user documentation

