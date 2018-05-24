Java Developer

Branching off from a renowned progressive Financial Services giant. They are seeking an Advanced Java Developer responsible for developing code independently as well as contributing on a team scale. The role will provide an exciting opportunity to travel into the African footprint from time to time and provide exposure to the bleeding edge of technology. Qualification:Matric (essential)Relevant Tertiary qualification in IT or Engineering (advantageous)Java Certification (preferable) Skills & Experience: No less than 4 years' experience with Enterprise Java DevelopmentSpring Job Description:Lead the development of superior code.Ensure superlative client service through writing code with reference to the technical specifications required while engaging in developer testing.Facilitate productivity and quality assurance through mentoring Junior Java Developers as well as resolving live errors and service interruptions in a timely manner.Conduct necessary Stress, Integration and Unit testing.

