JavaScript Developer

Do you live and breathe coding? If so, be a part of a small but focused team of highly skilled professionals who provides world-class JavaScript development and professional project services. The company is synonymous with innovation and software development-centric brands that improve business processes. In so doing, improve the lives of employees, customers and stakeholders. The clients are highly innovative, recognized leaders and that can adapt quickly to market changes, exploiting new opportunities. Qualification:IT Related Tertiary qualification Skills & Experience: Minimum 3+ years' experienceAngular with Bootstrap, NodeJS, React, Ember or KnockoutHTML and CSSRESTful Web ServicesOracle SQL knowledgeMongoDB and Java EE experience advantageous Job Description:Collaborate with other Front End Developers to bridge the gap between the visual elements of a web application and the server-side infrastructure.This role is not limited to front end since NodeJS will be utilized.Therefore the candidate is required to have a strong understanding of JavaScript, its quirks, and workarounds.

