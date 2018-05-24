Our client, a leader in Online Insurance is in search for a Lead PHP Developer to be based at George, Western Cape.We are looking for a candidate with a proven track record of producing high-quality code that is object orientated, extensible and within PHP FIG standards.The successful candidate should be able to administer and understand the full development lifecycle; from initial conceptualization and specification to high availability roll out. He/she will have the ability to help colleagues with PHP, OOP and design patterns, as well as the ability to peer review their code.Essential skills required are as follows:
- Broad knowledge of web technologies at large.
- Knowledge of the fullLEMPstack and how to setup, secure and deploy this stack.
- Strong SCSS, JS, Vue.js and HTML5 knowledge will also be required.
- Well versed in object orientated system design.
- A deep understanding of PHP 7.
- A strong understanding of database architecture design.
- An understanding of API design and conceptualization.
- A solid working understanding of Laravel and Symfony.
- A great working knowledge of OOP principals, refactoring, system design and implementation.
- A good working knowledge of Percona, NGINX, MySQL, Redis, Ubuntu and other Linux server technologies a must.
- NPM and build tool knowledge.
- A good knowledge of GIT.
- A good understanding of SCRUM and Agile project management.
- Good working knowledge of SSL, Firewalls and security protocols that can be implemented to secure data stores.
- Data warehousing design and roll out knowledge.
- A good working understanding of Google Analytics and how to implement a range of tracking technologies within the GA API.
Advantageous skills and qualities (not necessarily required):
- Proven experience in implementing SOLID principals.
- Relevant degree or diploma.
- 3+ Years of experience in PHP development.
