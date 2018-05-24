ENVIRONMENT:
A reputable media house seeks a Mid C# Web Developer to join their agile environment, alongside a young, dynamic, multi-skilled team of developers, designers, and product owners, to deliver sound technical solutions on a suite of web and mobile-web products across the company’s network.
DUTIES:
- Work closely with Developers, QA’s and Product Owners to develop cutting edge products across the web and mobile-web space, using the company’s platforms.
- Make a positive contribution to requirement workshops, or scrum events attended with a view on the broader needs of the group.
- Knowledge share amongst team members.
- Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products.
- Perform alpha testing on your own solutions and guide QA on how to test in other environments.
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications and Experience:
- BSc or B-Tech in Computer Science or IT preferred.
- 3+ years development experience working with ASP.NET, Web Forms, MVC 5 and C#
- Solid Visual Studio experience.
- Solid understanding of Computer Science principles especially OOP, SOA and distributed programming.
- Experience using JavaScript frameworks (e.g. jQuery, Knockoutjs).
- Experience in HTML and CSS.
- Experience in restful services using Web API.
- Experience in MS SQL Server and stored procedures.
- Experience in source control (Git).
- The following skills would be beneficial to have:
- Build servers and automated deployments (Jenkins, Bamboo).
- Cloud experience (AWS or Google Cloud Platform).
- Experience working with Elastic, Redis or Lucene technologies