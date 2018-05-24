Mid C# Web Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A reputable media house seeks a Mid C# Web Developer to join their agile environment, alongside a young, dynamic, multi-skilled team of developers, designers, and product owners, to deliver sound technical solutions on a suite of web and mobile-web products across the company’s network.

DUTIES:

Work closely with Developers, QA’s and Product Owners to develop cutting edge products across the web and mobile-web space, using the company’s platforms.

Make a positive contribution to requirement workshops, or scrum events attended with a view on the broader needs of the group.

Knowledge share amongst team members.

Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products.

Perform alpha testing on your own solutions and guide QA on how to test in other environments.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications and Experience:

BSc or B-Tech in Computer Science or IT preferred.

3+ years development experience working with ASP.NET, Web Forms, MVC 5 and C#

Solid Visual Studio experience.

Solid understanding of Computer Science principles especially OOP, SOA and distributed programming.

Experience using JavaScript frameworks (e.g. jQuery, Knockoutjs).

Experience in HTML and CSS.

Experience in restful services using Web API.

Experience in MS SQL Server and stored procedures.

Experience in source control (Git).

The following skills would be beneficial to have: Build servers and automated deployments (Jenkins, Bamboo). Cloud experience (AWS or Google Cloud Platform). Experience working with Elastic, Redis or Lucene technologies



