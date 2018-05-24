ENVIRONMENT: A cutting-edge software solutions provider seeks a QA Tester (Manual) to join its team where you will also work alongside Product Dev teams to participate in all Testing functionality. The ideal candidate requires a technical IT-related tertiary qualification, be ISTQB Foundation Level or equivalent certified and have at least 2 years’ experience in a similar role. You also require experience with JIRA, Agile, Unix/SQL queries, Gherkin and have experience testing mobile & browser-based apps. DUTIES: Raise defects and ensure fixes are progressed through to verification.

Create detailed Functional and Acceptance Criteria tests from Specifications and Requirements, including edge cases where appropriate.

Manage the manual execution of tests within the QA team, providing regular updates to the head of the QA team

Write automation scenarios in Gherkin, from specs.

The Functional Tester is also expected to understand automation test reports and to raise defects based on automation failures. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – A tertiary qualification in a technical IT-related discipline.

ISTQB Foundation Level or equivalent. Experience/Skills – Minimum of 2 years’ experience as a Functional Tester.

Experience with a complex bug and task tracking system such as JIRA.

Proven ability to create tests from functional specifications and user requirements documents.

Agile experience.

Testin